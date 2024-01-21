Tyrese Haliburton just returned from a five-game absence, but he may not be able to suit up for the Pacers contest against the Suns.

The Indiana Pacers are fresh off putting together a blockbuster trade for Pascal Siakam, and they suddenly look like one of the most talented teams in the NBA as we move past the midway point of the season. Coinciding with Siakam's debut against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night was the return of Tyrese Haliburton, who had missed the previous five games with a hamstring injury.

Haliburton has been one of the breakout stars across the NBA this season, and he is the engine that runs Indiana's offense. While he managed to return to play against the Trail Blazers, the Pacers are looking to ease Haliburton back into action.

Haliburton was initially listed as questionable to play against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night due to his hamstring injury. Prior to tip-off, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that while the star guard is warming up, he won't play in the game, per Trevor Booth of Clutchpoints.

Tyrese Haliburton was his typical self in his return to action for Indiana against Portland, as he scored 21 points while also racking up 17 assists without committing any turnovers in this one. While it didn't lead to a win, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the Pacers now that they are teaming Haliburton up with their shiny new star in Siakam.

The Pacers ultimately opted to play it safe and not run the risk of pushing Haliburton too hard as he overcomes this injury. Nonetheless, there is no denying that his absence is a brutal blow in their quest to beat the Suns.