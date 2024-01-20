The Pacers and Suns meet for the first time this season.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Sunday's slate of NBA action as we continue our coverage out West with this next game between high-powered offenses. The Indiana Pacers (24-18) will visit the Phoenix Suns (23-18) with both teams riding opposite streaks ahead of this one. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Suns prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are currently third in the Central Division and they're sitting in the seven-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They've managed to go 6-4 in their last 10 games and they should be back to full-strength soon with Tyrese Haliburton coming back. For the time being, they'll hope to sustain their record as they meet Phoenix for the first time this season.

The Phoenix Suns are currently second in the Pacific Division and they're currently positioned in eighth in the Western Conference. They find themselves on a hot streak winning nine of their last 12 games and winning four consecutively heading into this one. Their last two wins are over rivals in the Kings and Pelicans, so they'll hope to add their fifth-straight with a win here tonight.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Suns Odds

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Phoenix Suns: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 247.5 (-110)

Under: 247.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Suns

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers welcomed their new addition in Pascal Siakam to the squad during their last game against the Trail Blazers, but they couldn't find a win as Portland spoiled Siakam's debut. Siakam had a solid 21-point performance in his first game rocking yellow and made an immediate impact with his presence on the defensive end. The Pacers have lacked willing defenders this season and while they're one of the higher-scoring teams in the league, they often allow opponents to score in stride with them, often resulting in close games down the stretch. Siakam gives them a whole new dimension in stopping the other team's best player.

The Pacers will still be without Tyrese Haliburton for a few games, but their productivity is sure to skyrocket with Siakam as another scoring option for Haliburton to dish the ball to. Myles Turner continues to be great this year and he led the team with 29 points their last time out. However, they were still dominated on the glass by Portland and they'll need to be more polished in rebounding the ball and securing possessions. Against a Suns team that's been heating up over the last few days, they'll need to contest each shot and make the most out of every miss.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Suns have hit a nice stride over the last four games and they're looking for their fifth-straight win. They've been a shaky home team at just 12-11 this year, but they're happy to have Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant all healthy and playing at a high level. Devin Booker had one of his more memorable performances last game as he managed 52 points against a great defensive team in the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker went 10/10 from the line and took 30 shots from the field while still leaving room for Kevin Durant to get 26 points of his own. With three of the best scorers on the planet within their lineup, it's great to see the Suns playing to their full capability.

While the Suns have themselves a phenomenal “Big Three”, the pieces around them haven't quite caught up to speed just yet with the caliber of their stars. Phoenix can't rely too much on their star players as injuries will certainly become a factor once the season starts to wind down. They've been shooting upwards of 30% from three over the last few games and Grayson Allen has stepped up as one of their deadliest spot-up three shooters. Look for the Suns to continue stroking from deep and trying their luck while they have the hot shooting hand.

Final Pacers-Suns Prediction & Pick

This first meeting between these teams should be a fun one and we'll see two very different team dynamics hit the court. The Pacers are missing their best player in Haliburton, but they can lean on Pascal Siakam for the time being to give them a boost on both ends of the floor. The Pacers are one of the better passing teams in the league, so we should see them play cohesive basketball against the average defense of Phoenix.

However, the Phoenix Suns are hot right now and their three All-Star players have been taking turns lifting their squad to victories. The Pacers won't have enough reinforcements to stop all three of them, so we'll roll with the Phoenix Suns to get the win for our final prediction and pick.

Final Pacers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns ML (-192)