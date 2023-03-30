A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Mathematically speaking, the Indiana Pacers still have a shot of securing a spot in the Play-In tournament out in the East. At the moment, they are 12th in the conference with a 33-44 record and are 3.5 games behind the 10th-placed Chicago Bulls. It’s a gargantuan task, no doubt, but on paper, it’s still doable. Well, it seems that the Pacers don’t really believe so.

On Thursday, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle himself dropped a major hint about the status of Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner for the remainder of the season. Actually, the veteran shot-called has already all but confirmed that both Haliburton and Turner are done for the year. This report comes via Pacers beat reporter Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star:

“Asked Rick Carlisle if there’s anything he still wants to see from Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner this year, which was kind of a hedgey way of asking if they’re going to play again. He said there’s a good chance they will not play again this year,” Dopirak wrote in his tweet.

There you have it — and straight from the horse’s mouth, too. At this point, it would be safe to say that the Pacers are officially waving the white flag on the season — if they haven’t already, that is.

Tyrese Haliburton has missed Indiana’s last two games of the season as part of the team’s management of his right ankle injury. As it is, we have apparently now seen the last of Hali in what was a terrific campaign for the 23-year-old.

Myles Turner, on the other hand, has missed the Pacers’ last three games with a sore left ankle. It doesn’t seem like he’s coming back this season either.