The Indiana Pacers are currently 3.5 games outside the Play-In picture in the East. Mathematically speaking, they still have a chance to secure a Top 10 finish in the conference with just six games remaining in the regular season. Well, it doesn’t sound like they’re not going to be able to snap their current three-game losing skid on Wednesday when they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the mighty Milwaukee Bucks — especially with Tyrese Haliburton out of the picture.

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Bucks

Haliburton was unable to play on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks as part of the team’s management plan for his right ankle sprain. The bad news for Pacers fans is he will now be sidelined again on Wednesday after already being listed as out against the Bucks. Apart from the ankle problem, the All-Star point guard is apparently also dealing with soreness in his left elbow.

It is worth noting that neither of his two injuries sounds serious, which makes it seem that the Pacers are just taking a cautious approach on their cornerstone stud. Well, if this is the case, then it seems that Indiana has all but given up on the season, considering how a loss on Wednesday could pretty much serve as the final nail in the coffin for their playoff hopes.

Moreover, Myles Turner has also been tagged as questionable to play with left ankle soreness, while Chris Duarte and Kendall Brown remain out.

As for the Bucks, Giannis and Goran Dragic are listed as probable to play, while Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles are both questionable. Jae Crowder and Meyers Leonard, however, will be sidelined yet again.