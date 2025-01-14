The Indiana Pacers are set to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is listed on the injury report, though.

Haliburton is dealing with left hamstring soreness. The Pacers defeated the Cavs 108-93 on Sunday, but Haliburton exited the game early with an injury. Upsetting the best team in the NBA was impressive but Haliburton's injury is concerning.

Here is everything we know about Tyrese Haliburton's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Cavs.

Tyrese Haliburton's injury status vs. Cavs

According to the NBA injury report, Haliburton is listed as doubtful due to left hamstring soreness.

Haliburton, a two-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. He is also recording 8.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing. Haliburton is one of the better guards in the NBA, although he is having a down year by his lofty standards so far this season.

With that being said, the Pacers are still a better team when Haliburton is on the floor.

Overall, Indiana is 22-18 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings heading into Tuesday night's game. The Cavs, meanwhile, lead the conference with a stellar 33-5 record. Cleveland has been the best team in the entire NBA throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Will the Pacers be able to upset the Cavs once again? Playing at home will help their case, but Cleveland has done a tremendous job of bouncing back following defeats this year. Tuesday's game is going to be difficult for the Pacers, but anything is possible.

Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7 PM EST in Indiana. When it comes to the question of if Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Cavs, though, the answer is probably not.