The Knicks and the Pacers meet for the first time this season.

We're set for another prediction and pick from today's stacked slate of NBA games as we head to the Eastern Conference for a matchup between solid contenders. The New York Knicks (17-14) will take on the Indiana Pacers (16-14) as both teams are neck-and-neck in the playoff race. Check out our NBA odds series for our Knicks-Pacers prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently third in the Atlantic Division and seventh overall in the Eastern Conference. After a nice four-game stretch through Christmas that saw them grab four wins, the Knicks have dropped their last two games to the Thunder and Magic. They'll continue their road trip as slight underdogs against the Pacers and hoping to break the short skid.

The Indiana Pacers are third in the Central Division and they're right behind the Knicks at eighth-place in the East. They've gone just 4-6 in their last 10 games but, unlike their opponent, they come in off back-to-back road wins against the Bulls and Rockets. Now, they're back at home where they hold a winning record on the season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pacers Odds

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-114)

Indiana Pacers: -3.5 (-106)

Over: 248 (-112)

Under: 248 (-108)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks saw a great stretch around Christmas and Jalen Brunson was single-handedly carrying his team with his efficient scoring performances. His output has since taken an expected regression and they're going to need their offense to become more dynamic once opposing defenses start keying-in on him. Their last game was a big one against the Magic to which Julius Randle was the main beneficiary with his size and strength down low. Randle could stand to have another successful game against a Pacers team that's had trouble securing the ball during rebounds. If the Knicks can get their hands dirty and bully the Pacers in the paint, they should have an advantage throughout this game.

The Knicks will have to be defensive-minded if they want to cover on the road against Indiana. They've posted a 9-10 record away from home and a similar 10-9 record ATS. While their injury report has yet to be released, they should have a rather healthy lineup and we could see a more involved performance from Jalen Brunson in the passing game. The Knicks have done a good job at feeding the hot hand this season, so expect them to work inside-out through Randle as they try to test his hot shooting.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

After a remarkable run at the In-Season Tournament, we've seen this Pacers team take a step back in terms of their constant output and high scoring totals. Much of this could be due to fatigue, but we're still forgetting that this team is far exceeding any expectations set for them this season. They're currently leading the NBA in PPG, APG, FG%, and blocks. The offense runs like a well-oiled machine with Tyrse Haliburton at the helm and he recently just posted a 20-assist game while committing 0 turnovers. It hasn't completely registered how insane that number is, but Haliburton is putting together some of the most memorable performances in the last few years. If he can continue playing like this, the Pacers could be a dangerous team no one wants to face in the Playoffs.

They'll head into this game with Bruce Brown as their only key injury. Otherwise, the Pacers have a chance to gain momentum on the Knicks in their first meeting of the season. They've shot over 50% from the field and 45% from three over their last two games, so expect this Pacers team to ride the wave of momentum as they have been all season. Myles Turner has been a menace to offenses in the paint and his scoring has been coming together as well with 17.4 PPG – look for him to be a big beneficiary of Haliburton's passing.

Final Knicks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting between these two teams and we should be in store for a tight game given both of their places in the standings. They're riding opposite streaks with the Knicks losing their last two and the Pacers winning back-to-back games. I think both of these teams have been victim to the moment and riding their whatever momentum they're on.

The Pacers are playing at a high level and they've been one of the streakiest teams in the league this season. While they haven't been covering the spread well at 3-6 over their last nine, we like them to win this game at home in a close one.

Final Knicks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers ML (-162)