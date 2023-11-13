Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton talks about the biggest challenge for him and the Pacers after a hot start.

There's no doubt that Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is enjoying a phenomenal start to the 2023-24 campaign as he's averaging 23.8 points and an NBA-leading 12.2 assists per game. Haliburton spoke to Rob Mahoney at The Ringer to talk about his play-style and what he wants to see out of the Pacers in the long-term.

One of the many aspects touched on was Haliburton's view-point in how he wants to play basketball. Haliburton is arguably one of the most dynamic players in the association as he's a gifted scorer and passer.

“The biggest challenge for me is finding that balance,” Haliburton said. “There’s probably a world out there where I could realistically average 15 assists. There’s a world out there where I could average 25 points. Well, I’m trying to find a mixture of doing both.”

Haliburton's contract an investment in a multitude of ways

That play-style is why the Pacers signed the 23-year old to a five-year max extension worth $260 million. Not only is Indiana paying for the player's performance, but it's also an investment as it could attract future free agents to build around Haliburton.

“I play a style of basketball that people want to play,” Haliburton said. “I think that’s part of the reason why they signed me to the deal they signed me to. I’ve got long-term stability here because they know that I can help bring people here—not only with who I am as a basketball player, but who I am as a person.”

So far on the season, Haliburton has led the Pacers to a 6-4 record which puts them at third in the Eastern Conference. After their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday night, they play them again Tuesday night as a part of the NBA In-season tournament. The Pacers are 1-0 in group play after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 3.