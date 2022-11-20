Published November 20, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Tyrese Haliburton is blossoming into a star with the Indiana Pacers and if he keeps up his current pace, he’ll etch his name into franchise history. In the Pacers win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Haliburton finished with 22 points and 14 assists. He is currently averaging 10.2 assists per game which leads the NBA. If he continues to average at least ten assists, he’ll become the first player in Pacers history to do so as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Tyrese Haliburton tonight: 22 PTS

14 AST On pace to be the first Pacer ever to average 10+ APG. pic.twitter.com/akYRbtO9nf — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 20, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton showed flashes of the player he could become during his rookie year with the Sacramento Kings. He finished third in the Rookie of the Year race behind Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. The following year, despite showing some incredible promise, the Kings inexplicably traded him to the Pacers. Earlier this season, Haliburton ripped the Kings organization for a lack of culture.

Since arriving in Indiana, Haliburton has become one of the most electrifying point guards in the NBA. In 26 games after the trade last year, he put up 17.5 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three-point range. This season he is averaging 20.5 points, 4.6 rebound and 10.2 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range.

The Pacers were supposed to be one of the teams in the running for the Victory Wembanyama sweepstakes but thanks to the play of Haliburton, they are exceeding those expectations. They are currently 8-6 and they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.