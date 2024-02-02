Will the Pacers need to take on the Kings without Tyrese Haliburton?

Set to make his second straight All-Star appearance, only this time starting for the Eastern Conference in his home arena, Tyrese Haliburton has been having a sensational 2023-24 season for the Indiana Pacers. In a total of 36 games, Haliburton has averaged 23.0 points and 12.3 assists per game while shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range. Unfortunately, the young star suffered a hamstring injury on January 8 against the Boston Celtics, an injury that has had a lingering impact on his availability as of late.

While he did play in Thursday night's 109-105 loss to the New York Knicks, Haliburton currently finds himself listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, the team he was originally drafted by.

The Pacers and Kings did meet one another already this season at Golden 1 Center, a game Indiana won 126-121. However, Haliburton did not play in this game a few weeks ago due to his ongoing hamstring issue. On the second night of a back-to-back, Haliburton's status against his former squad is once again in question.

Should Indiana wind up holding the 23-year-old out as he works his way back from his hamstring problems, T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard would lead the team's backcourt. In 12 games without Haliburton this season, McConnell has proven to be effective, averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. Pascal Siakam, whom the Pacers recently acquired from the Toronto Raptors, would also take on more of an all-around playmaking and facilitating role if Haliburton was ruled out.

Along with Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Jalen Smith, and Myles Turner are all listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Kings. The Pacers will provide further details on all of their players' availability closer to the start of the game.