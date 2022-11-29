Published November 29, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Tyrese Haliburton was already on his way to becoming one of the best point guards in the league when the Indiana Pacers traded for him in exchange for All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. Haliburton ended last season with the Pacers on a tear, as he averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 9.6 assists (against 3.2 turnovers) per game despite Indiana’s putrid end to last season.

But the 22-year old point guard has taken his game to the next level to begin the 2022-23 season.

Through 20 games, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.9 points and a league-leading 11.3 assists (against only 2.7 turnovers) per contest, establishing himself as one of the best playmakers in the NBA today. In fact, over his past three games, Haliburton has even reached playmaking heights no one has ever seen.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, the third-year point guard out of Iowa State put up 15, 11, and 14 dimes, respectively, while turning the ball over a grand total of zero times. In the process, Haliburton became the first player since turnovers were tracked in 1977 to put up 40+ assists without any turnovers over a three game span, per NBA.com/Stats.

It’s not as if Tyrese Haliburton is playing extremely cautious. He’s just been gifted with the ability to find the open man and the talent to get the ball to where it needs to be. It’s mind-boggling that over the past 45 years, only Haliburton has achieved the aforementioned feat. Even Chris Paul, the original Point God, John Stockton, the all-time assists leader, and Jason Kidd, one of the best playmakers to ever play the sport, weren’t able to reach such a benchmark.

It’s incredible just how far Haliburton has come in such a short span. With how composed he is on the court, it’s easy to forget that Haliburton is only 22 years old. The Pacers definitely won’t have to worry about their point guard situation for the foreseeable future.

Thanks in no small part to their talented floor general, the Pacers are 12-8, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. It was Haliburton who found Andrew Nembhard with a bullet pass to set up the rookie’s game-winning heroics against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, and it’s hard to envision it being the last Haliburton dime that swings the outcome of a game.