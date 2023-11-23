The Indiana Pacers should look to trade Buddy Hield if both sides cannot agree on a contract extension this season.

The Indiana Pacers have emerged as one of the NBA's early surprises of the 2023-24 season. Indiana certainly had expectations to take the next step after Tyrese Haliburton broke out into an All-Star last year. Still, not many envisioned the Pacers to run the best offense in the NBA this season.

To add more shock value, the Pacers became the first team to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Indiana emerged as the best team out of an East Group A that includes three playoff teams — the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Atlanta Hawks. More than anything, winning their group indicates that the Pacers are here. This team is a problem in the Eastern Conference right now.

Nonetheless, despite their early-season success, there is still an elephant in the room they need to address. That is Buddy Hield's contract situation. Prior to the start of the regular season, Hield and the Pacers reportedly failed to reach an agreement on a new deal. This prompted both sides to explore a potential trade because Indiana's offer reportedly did not make Hield “feel desired.”

According to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, contract negotiations between Hield and the Pacers are “at a halt,” as revealed by GM Chad Buchanan.

Given how this season is playing out for both Hield and the Pacers, it seems counterproductive for the Pacers to shake things up. Now may not be the time to discuss a potential split between the two. However, if both sides still cannot agree on a workable deal, then it might be time for the Pacers to seriously explore the trade market for Buddy Hield.

Why the Pacers should trade Buddy Hield

As mentioned, Buddy Hield's contract is still an issue the Indiana Pacers need to address during the season. We obviously don't know what happens behind the scenes in these negotiations. But these kinds of issues do exist and they could linger and have some sort of effect on the team's dynamics.

If Indiana fails to please the 30-year-old with a new contract, he likely won't come back next season. As such, the Pacers could run the risk of losing him in the offseason for nothing.

Nonetheless, the Pacers should have until the February trade deadline to make a decision. They do have s0me concerns they need to iron out, particularly on the defensive end. While Indiana boasts the best offense in the NBA, they are also one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

While the Pacers tack on the most points in the NBA (128.3), they also give up the most (126.4). They also rank dead last in defensive rating and opposing field goal percentage.

With that said, the Pacers could definitely use an upgrade on that side of the floor if they want to make real noise, especially in the playoffs where teams lock in defensively. Sure, the high-octane offense could carry them through the regular season. But defenses tighten up during the postseason, so Indiana can't rely solely on its offense to win games.

As such, the Pacers could use Hield as the main piece to acquire a star who could help alleviate their weaknesses on defense. Indiana should not have a shortage of suitors for the sharpshooting guard. Hield is one of the most efficient volume snipers in the NBA.

With so much interest around the league, here are some trade targets the Pacers can look into should they look to trade Buddy Hield.

Pacers trade targets for Buddy Hield

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is a trade target who could be on the radar of several teams this season, including the Indiana Pacers.

Grant will give the Pacers a a solid two-way wing who can shore up some of the Pacers' issues defensively. Indiana's weakest position at this point is the power forward and that's where a veteran like Grant can help them.

The Syracuse standout should be a terrific second or third scoring option for most nights and should benefit in playing alongside a terrific playmaker like Tyrese Haliburton. Furthermore, his defensive versatility will assist the Pacers in improving one of their major weaknesses this season.

OG Anunoby

As one of the premier 3-and-D players in the league, OG Anunoby is a player whom every team in the NBA would want on their roster. He would be a perfect fit in Indiana.

An elite shooter on the catch, Anunoby should thrive playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton, who will provide him with plenty of open looks if he becomes a Pacer. Anunoby will also help improve the Pacers' defense immensely, as he is one of the league's most versatile defenders.