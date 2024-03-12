The Indiana Pacers are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Below we are going to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pacers are 36-29 this season, and they are coming off a win over the Orlando Magic. They sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but they are just 1.5 games back of the fourth place spot. Indiana has some ground to make up in order to make the playoffs and avoid the Play-In game, but there is plenty of season left. Benedict Mathurin had to get season-ending surgery, but the rest of the team should be healthy and available.
The Thunder are 45-19 this season, so they are one of the best teams in the NBA. They do hold a one-game lead on the top spot in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, and he is a big reason for the Thunder's success this season. Oklahoma City could be without Jalen Williams in this game. He left Sunday's game early, so he is questionable for Tuesday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Thunder Odds
Indiana Pacers: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +220
Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -270
Over: 235.5 (-110)
Under: 235.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Thunder
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers are one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. They average 123.1 points per game, which the most in the NBA by a few points. The Pacers also lead the NBA in field goal percentage, field goals made per game, and they are sixth in three-point percentage. The Pacers have done a great job scoring this season, and it needs to continue in this game.
Indiana is 34-12 when they score 115 points or more this season. The Thunder allow 112.9 points per game, so it is not the easiest to score on them, but the Pacers have been able to score on anybody when healthy. If the Pacers can get to the 115-point mark, they will be able to win this game.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder are more than capable of keeping up with the Pacer offensively. They average 120.8 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA. Oklahoma City is also second in the NBA in field goal percentage, first in three-point percentage, and first in free throw percentage. The Thunder score no matter where they are on the court, and that will continue in this game.
The Pacers allow 121.4 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. The Thunder are going to have plenty of chances to score, and it would not be surprising to see them put up 120 points or more in this game. When the Thunder do that this season, they are 31-5. As long as the Thunder score, they will win.
Final Pacers-Thunder Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game, and I can see both teams scoring plenty. However, I like the Thunder to win this game at home. They are much better at home, and their offense will outlast Indiana.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Pacers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder ML (-270), Over 235.5 (-110)