The NBA Playoffs are finally here and we're set to bring you our betting predictions and picks for all the upcoming action. We head to the Eastern Conference for Game 1 of this series as the 6-seed Indiana Pacers will visit the 3-seed Milwaukee Bucks to begin their First Round matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Game 1 Pacers-Bucks prediction and pick.
The Indiana Pacers secure their Playoffs spot after a strong end to their Regular Season, winning seven of their final 10 games. They saw the Milwaukee Bucks five times during divisional play throughout the season and managed to win the head-to-head series convincingly at 4-1. They come into this Game 1 on the road opening as the slightest of favorites against the former champs.
The Milwaukee Bucks were demoted to the three-seed following the Knicks' final win of the season and they've been hobbling into these Playoffs, losing seven of their last 10 games. They're dealing with some injuries to their stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, so the Bucks will have a tough road to the Finals from the very start.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Pacers-Bucks Game 1 Odds
Indiana Pacers: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -120
Milwaukee Bucks: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +102
Over: 232. 5 (-110)
Under: 232.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks Game 1
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: TNT
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
While they hold a lower seeding to their counterparts, the Indiana Pacers have to be happy about their upcoming matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. They're 4-1 on the season and 4-1 ATS against the Bucks. With Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to miss time at the beginning of this series, it opens up a massive opportunity for the Indiana Pacers to steal one of two games on the road and put the Bucks on their heels. Aside from the loss of Benedict Mathurin, the Pacers are healthy heading into this series and their momentum should carry them as the favorites in this first game.
The Pacers have scored at least 120 points in each one of their wins over Milwaukee this season, so it'll take at least that for them to get the win here. While the game slows down in the Playoffs, the youthful ignorance of this team could serve to their advantage as they look to continue their offensive success in the postseason. The Pacers will have to rely on their fast break offense and passing abilities to slice through this Milwaukee team and if they can take care of the ball on top of that, they should come out with a win.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Milwaukee Bucks are no strangers to adversity and they remain as a dangerous playoff team that knows what it takes to win a tough series like this one. It's still unknown whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for the start of this series with a tweaked calf, so the Bucks will have to do everything they can in making up for his presence on both ends of the floor. On the year, the Bucks are 4-5 while averaging 113.1 PPG this season without their MVP. Damian Lillard has also been sitting practices out and with his status as ‘questionable,' they're hoping he'll have enough juice to make the start. Lillard will be the focal point of their offense if he can suit up for these first two games at home.
This will mark another Playoffs series for head coach Doc Rivers and they're hoping for better success than they saw during the Regular Season. While Milwaukee is extremely efficient on defense, their offense has seriously been struggling and their point totals without Giannis won't cut it against a team that runs the floor like Indiana. To win this first game, the Bucks will have to rely on stout perimeter defense and keep their already shorthanded lineup out of foul trouble.
Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick
This should be one of the more competitive first-round Playoffs series we'll see and with Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly out for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Indiana Pacers are billed as the betting favorites to start the series. They own the season series against the Bucks at 4-1 and they've managed to cover their spreads at the same rate.
The Pacers are averaging 124.5 PPG over their last 10 games and they don't show any signs of slowing down as one of the highest-paced offenses in all of the Playoffs. With the Bucks' recent struggles on offense and not having Antetokounmpo to turn to, this could create some problems as Milwaukee tries to mount runs and keep their fans involved in the game.
However, I don't like what we've seen from Milwaukee to close the season and their offense under Doc Rivers doesn't seem to have the same rhythm as it did to begin the season.
For our prediction, let's roll with the Indiana Pacers to pick up this Game 1 win. I expect this young roster to find their struggles at some point, but their success during the In-Season Tournament has shown that they have the poise to win a first round series. Give us the Pacers to win on the road and take the 1-0 lead.
Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers ML (-120)