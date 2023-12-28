ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers will face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pacers-Bulls prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pacers edged out the Houston Rockets 123-117 in their last game. Initially, it was an even first half. But the Pacers had a big third quarter, which gave them an advantage. Down the line, the Pacers took the lead for good with 1:03 left in the game, thanks to a 3-point shot by Tyrese Haliburton. The Rockets could not tie the game. Overall, Haliburton finished with 33 points and 10 assists. Myles Turner added 18 points. Meanwhile, Jalen Smith had 12 points. The Pacers shot 52.4 percent from the field, including 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. Also, the Pacers blocked seven shots and overcame 20 turnovers.

The Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-113 in their last game. Sadly, a bad second quarter put them in a hole. But the Bulls battled back in the third before taking the lead for good in the final quarter. Significantly, DeMar DeRozan led the way with 25 points. Andre Drummond had 24 points and 25 rebounds. Likewise, Coby White added 19 points while shooting 7 for 22. Alex Caruso added 11 points while shooting 2 for 10 from the field. Overall, the Bulls shot 45.7 percent from the field, including 28 percent from beyond the arc. The Bulls also won the board battle and had 10 steals.

The Bulls lead the all-time regular season series 104-100. Recently, the teams played on October 30 when the Bulls beat the Pacers 112-105 in Indiana. The Bulls are 6-4 over 10 games against the Pacers. Also, they are 3-2 over the past five games at the United Center against the Pacers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Bulls Odds

Indiana Pacers: -1.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 240 (-108)

Under: 240 (-112)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

Time: 8:10 ET/5:1o PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers have slowed down considerably since their hot start. Ultimately, it's been a case of not being able to stop the other team. But the Pacers are barely 15-14 and hanging onto a playoff spot by a thread.

Haliburton continues to shine, averaging 24.8 points and 12.1 assists per game. However, he has been inconsistent lately and needs to pace himself better. Turner is averaging 17.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin has averaged 13.7 points per game. Buddy Hield has been solid, averaging 13.3 points per game. Also, Obi Toppin has averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 59.6 percent from the field.

The Pacers are the best shooting team in the league. Also, they are fourth from the 3-point line. The Pacers are solid at the charity stripe, ranking 10th from the free-throw line. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking 29th in rebounds. The Pacers are inconsistent at handling the ball, ranking 13th in turnovers. Moreover, they are solid at blocking shots, ranking second.

The Pacers will cover the spread if they can continue hitting their shots. Then, they need to play tighter defense.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have bounced back from a bad start and are 14-18 while clinging to the final play-in spot. Moreover, they are finding ways to win lately and have some good players that are making things happen.

DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points per game. Now, he will need to keep producing, as Zach LaVine is still out with a foot injury. Nikola Vucevic will also miss this game as he has a left groin sprain. Therefore, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso must carry the load.

The Bulls are 27th in field-goal shooting percentage and 16th from the triples. Also, they are average from the charity stripe, ranking 14th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Bulls are mediocre on the boards, ranking 22nd in rebounds. However, they are the best ball-handling team in the association, ranking first in turnovers. The Bulls are 19th in blocked shots. Thus, they need to do a better job of defending every shot by the Pacers, especially Haliburton.

The Bulls will cover the spread if they can move the ball efficiently around the court. Then, they must play good defense against a stacked offense that can put up buckets.

Final Pacers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls just cannot stay healthy, as two of their key players are out for this game. Conversely, the Pacers have a healthy team. Look for the Pacers to avenge their loss from earlier this season against the Bulls. Consequently, the Bulls will not be able to keep as they face a team that is slightly better than them.

Final Pacers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: -1.5 (-110)