It could get interesting for the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers when they face off on Friday night. The teams each have two games remaining, and the Pacers sit a game back of the Cavaliers for fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Orlando Magic are also tied with the Pacers. Depending on how the remaining games play out, a win for the Pacers in this game could go a long way to these teams playing each other in the first round. Indiana won the first two meetings this season, but Cleveland returned the favor with a five-point victory on March 18th. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Cavaliers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Pacers have won three consecutive games, including impressive victories over the Thunder and Heat. They've won seven of their last ten games, and look to be returning to their form from earlier in the season when they made it to the in-season tournament finals. The Pacers end their season with a favorable matchup against the Hawks, making a win over the Cavaliers in this game even more important.
The Cavaliers have no one to blame but themselves if the Pacers and Magic manage to catch them for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland has dropped four of their last six games but has done it respectfully against some good teams. Their road trip to the West Coast was a disaster, losing games to the Clippers, Lakers, Suns, and Nuggets. Their only win came against the lowly Utah Jazz.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Cavaliers Odds
Indiana Pacers: +3 (-114)
Moneyline: +124
Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-106)
Moneyline: -146
Over: 233.5 (-110)
Under: 233.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers are rolling along and have their sights set on getting back into a home-court advantage position in the Eastern Conference. A win in this game will tie them for fourth with the Cavaliers and give them the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Pacers dominated the Cavaliers in their first two meetings, covering the spread in both games. The Cavaliers' win in March was important, as they entered the game as seven-point underdogs.
Indiana has won five of six games and covered the spread in four. They've been the more profitable team all season, owning a 43-34-3 record against the spread. The Cavaliers have failed to cover in seven of their last ten games and are just 37-43 overall.
The Pacers' offense hasn't missed a beat, ranking first in scoring offense over their last five games, averaging 125.4 points per game. The Cavaliers' defense took a beating on that West Coast trip, ranking 20th in scoring defense over their past five, allowing 113.8 points per game.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers have the edge against Indiana's defense, ranking 15th in scoring offense over their last five games, averaging 111 points. The Pacers' defense has been in trouble all season, and even over their winning streak are allowing 115.2 points per game. It can be easier to outscore your defensive problems in the regular season, but it may cause them some trouble once we get to playoff time.
Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
The Pacers have been in much better form, and the pressure they are placing on the Cavaliers should give them the advantage in this game. Indiana had no hopes of getting up to fourth in the East, but the Cavaliers have left the door open. Normally, when that ball gets rolling, it's hard to stop. So, it's easy to see the Pacers winning this game and completing their journey back to homecourt advantage in the first round.
Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Pacers +3 (-114)