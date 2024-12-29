ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers will travel to Beantown to face the Boston Celtics. It's an Eastern Conference showdown at the TD Garden as we share our NBA odds series and make a Pacers-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 110-86. Now, they will attempt to win the season series as the teams meet for the final time this season. The Celtics blasted the Pacers 142-105 just two days ago. Before that, the Pacers edged out the Celtics 135-132 in overtime on October 30, 2024, thanks to a great effort by Benedict Mathurin. The Celtics are 6-4 over 10 games against the Pacers over 10 games. Additionally, they are 4-1 in the past five games at the TD Garden.

Here are the Pacers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Celtics Odds

Indiana Pacers: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +480

Boston Celtics: -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston and FanDuel Sports Indiana

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Pascal Siakam called out the team after a very poor effort in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, it was a bad night for everyone, especially Tyrese Haliburton, who had a brutal four-point night against the Thunder. Things got worse when they fell flat the next night against the Celtics. To overcome the Celtics this time around, the Pacers need to replicate what they did in the win earlier this season.

Siakam was the best player for the Pacers that night, scoring 29 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 11 for 20. Conversely, he only managed 14 points and nine rebounds on 5 for 11 shooting in the loss two days ago. Haliburton had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the win. While he recovered from his poor effort against the Thunder, scoring 19 points and nine assists, it was not enough for a team that was simply overmatched.

When the Pacers beat the Celtics previously, they won the board battle 57-51. Comparably, they lost the board battle 52-39 in the blowout loss. This is where big guys like Siakam and Myles Turner must play a role. It will be even more challenging to do this if Obi Toppin cannot play to provide minutes off the bench. Additionally, Siakam and Turner must contend with Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum on the other side, in addition to Al Horford.

The Pacers shot poorly against the Celtics on Friday. Ultimately, they can improve upon this and must find ways to create better shots. Additionally, limiting the turnovers can go a long way.

The Pacers will cover the spread if Mathurin and Haliburton lead the charge and take good shots to help the Pacers build an early lead. Then, they must win the board battle.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jaylen Brown was the king of the court on Friday against the Pacers, absolutely going off for 44 points. Amazingly, it felt like every shot he took went in, and there was no stopping him. Compare that with the 25 points he had in the loss earlier this season, and it points to Brown being the significant difference in both games.

Tatum was better in this game, shooting 7 for 15, compared to his 5 for 18 performance in the overtime loss. When Tatum is feeling it, he becomes one of the most dangerous players on the court. Of course, Tatum is one of the top players in the NBA, which means he can turn it on at any moment, and I expect him to in this one.

But the Brown and Tatum combo needs to do more than score buckets. Also, they must avoid turnovers. They were very careful with the rock against the Pacers, combining for just two turnovers/ Conversely, they had six in the loss a few months ago. As with any Celtics win, winning the board battle was critical. Tatum had 13 in the victory and just eight in the loss.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball accurately and get hot from the triples. Then, they must win the board battle and avoid turning it over.

Final Pacers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are 13-18-1 against the spread, while the Celtics are 12-19 against the odds. Moreover, the Pacers are 8-11 against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 6-11 against the odds at home. The Pacers are 8-12-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are 11-16 against the odds versus the East.

It's difficult to trust the Pacers here. They seem to be in a slump, and challenging the same team that just destroyed them will not be easy. While I can see the Pacers trying to make this a game, the Celtics will still cover the spread at home.

Final Pacers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -11.5 (-112)