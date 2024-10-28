ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic Monday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pacers-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Magic Odds

Indiana Pacers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Orlando Magic: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Indiana is not playing great basketball right now. They are not winless, but the Pacers know they are a better team. Specifically, Tyrese Haliburton has to play much better for Indiana. Haliburton is averaging just 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season. In fact, he was held scoreless agains the New York Knicks. If the Pacers want to win this game, they need Haliburton to start playing a lot better.

The Pacers may not be off to a good start, but they are shooting the ball well. Indiana is sixth in the NBA in field goal percentage at 48.8 percent, and third in assists per game with 29.3. The Pacers get themselves some open shots, and they tend to hit those shots. They need to pick up the pace, because that is where they are best, but if they can get open shots in this one, the Pacers will win.

Orlando plays good perimeter defense. They do not allow many three-point attempts, either. This will force Indiana to play close to the rim, which is where they are better anyways. The Pacers are looking to drive to the hoop, and create easier layups through the first three games this season. If they can hit their shots within the arc, the Pacers will win.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Orlando has played well this season. Their defense is where they really excel. They were a top defensive team last season, and they were able to play decent through the first two games this season. Actually, the Magic allowed 124 points in their last game, but they held the Brooklyn Nets to 101 points. When the Magic allowed 110+ points last season, they were 11-26. They are 1-1 this season in those situations.

Lucky for the Magic this season, the Pacers are not playing well. They average the fifth-fewest shots per game, and they have the lowest three-point percentage in the NBA. The Magic are going to be okay forcing the Pacers to take the outside shot in this game. As long as the Magic can play some good defense, they will win the game.

The Pacers played Sunday night, and they needed overtime to decide a winner in that game. The Pacers are going to have tired legs in this game, and the Magic have to take advantage of that. Picking up the pace, and forcing the Pacers to play faster than they want is going to be key in this game. If the Magic can do that, they will win.

Final Pacers-Magic Prediction & Pick

On paper this should be a good game. The Pacers are a good team, they are just not playing like it. I am not expecting the Pacers to play much better in this game, either. I will take the Magic to win by at least seven points.

Final Pacers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic -6.5 (-110)