We're back for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to Texas for this next matchup. The Indiana Pacers will take on the Dallas Mavericks as both teams try to rebound from their recent losses. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers have posted just two wins on the season following their most recent 125-118 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. It marked their fourth loss in five games with their lone win coming in a heroic OT-winning effort to hand the Celtics their first loss of the season. They'll look to show up as underdogs once again.

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Orlando Magic before heading back home to face the Pacers as they try to rebound from a recent 108-102 loss to the Houston Rockets. The loss broke their mini winning streak as the Mavericks continue to find their footing and begin their hunt for consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Here are the Pacers-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Mavericks Odds

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Dallas Mavericks: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 236.5 (-108)

Under: 236.5 (-112)

How To Watch Pacers vs Mavericks

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/ 6:45 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers have hit a rut since their first win of the season and saw close losses at the hands of the Magic, 76ers, and recently the Pelicans. While Pascal Siakam and company put up a massive effort over the Boston Celtics, they've failed for the most part to find the groove they ended their season with a year ago. With Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith continuing to be day-to-day, they'll need to dig deep into their bench and find meaningful minutes from players like Bennedict Mathurin.

Bennedict Mathurin did exactly that in their last game against Boston with a team-high 30 points during the win. He's taken a massive step forward in his development this year and has become a willing passer alongside their main facilitator in Haliburton. When he's able to focus on scoring the Pacers are a better team because of it with his smart shot selection and ability to cut through the defense.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a solid start this season and the story has been the increasingly consistent play from Kyrie Irving. He's been very good in distributing the basketball and has been catching heat from the field, especially on his deep-range attempts. They've had issues rebounding the basketball against teams like the Houston Rockets despite shooting a higher percentage from three, so crashing the boards in giving themselves a chance from there will be crucial to covering this spread.

In two of their three wins this season, Kyrie Irving led the team in scoring and he's been very aggressive in chasing his buckets this season. While his ability as a passer has been stifled by his scoring volume, the Mavericks can rely on Luka Doncic to lead the offense in that aspect while Irving finds open looks and gets to the line. It'll be interesting to see how they defensively handle a Pacers team that likes to push the ball up the floor during fast break situations.

Final Pacers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting matchup as both teams play a selfless brand of basketball. Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been scoring machines for the Mavericks this year while the Indiana Pacers are seeing several bench players step up with great performances throughout this point of the season. Still, they're waiting for Tyrese Haliburton to increase his efficiency while still maintaining his assist totals and finding teammates for good looks.

The Mavericks have gone just 2-3 ATS on the season and they've gone 2-2 as the betting favorites. They're 2-1 at home so far and the Pacers have gone 1-3 on the road, so this matchup certainly favors the Mavericks and their advantage in size throughout the interior.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread and win this game behind another solid effort from Kyrie Irving. With the Pacers' primary guards missing to injury, expect Irving to exploit this matchup and lift the Mavericks.

Final Pacers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -4.5 (-110)