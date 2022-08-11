Football season is here, and the Green Bay Packers will open up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. The Packers have been a contender in the NFL over the past few seasons but have come up short of reaching a Super Bowl.

Green Bay had an eventful offseason but will be a top team in the league once again. Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers returned on a new deal, which was a huge key for their offseason. They did lose star receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This creates a lot more competition in the receiver room, which will be something to watch in the preseason games. Defensively, Green Bay looks like it could have the top unit in the league.

With that said, here are four bold predictions for the Packers’ preseason opener against the 49ers.

Packers Preseason Week 1 Predictions

4. Amari Rodgers catches a touchdown

Amari Rodgers didn’t have a huge impact in his rookie campaign but should improve in Year 2. The 2021 third-round selection has excellent speed and will have a larger part in the offense. Adams leaving creates more opportunities for every receiver on the roster.

Veteran Packers receiver Randall Cobb commented about Rodgers, via Packer Report: “You see a difference in him from last year to this year from his weight, his speed off the ball, the way he’s moving around. That’s what we expect to see is continued growth for him.”

Rodgers should be utilized in this preseason matchup and show to the world his improvement.

3. Packers’ defense impresses

Green Bay’s defense seems to be a major strength for the Pack entering the season. On paper, they have a complete defense with so much talent. It starts with having the best cornerback trio in football with Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, and Eric Stokes.

Alexander is one of the best corners in the league, while Douglas had a career year with the Pack. Stokes was a 2021 first-round pick for Green Bay and played solid in his rookie season. He should take a jump to the next level this season, especially with Alexander back healthy.

They also have a stellar linebacker core with De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker in the middle. Campbell had a phenomenal season with the Packers, while Quay Walker will complement him well as he was one of their first-round selections. The outside linebacker tandem of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith will provide pass rush for Green Bay.

The defensive line will also improve alongside star Kenny Clark. Rookie Devonte Wyatt and free agency pickup Jarran Reed will work well alongside him. This Packers defense should thrive and play at a high level in their preseason game against the 49ers.

2. Jordan Love throws two touchdowns

Jordan Love was a surprise pick by the Packers in the 2020 draft and has yet to be a starter. He is obviously behind Aaron Rodgers and likely won’t assume the starting role anytime soon. However, his development is important, whether he eventually replaces Rodgers or is traded to a different team.

Love got some NFL experience last season, throwing for 411 yards along with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 58.1, which is below league average.

He has something to prove, and the preseason is his best opportunity to showcase his skill level.

1. Romeo Doubs shows out

The player who has been extremely impressive in training camp is rookie wideout Romeo Doubs. It seems like every single day Doubs is getting praised by coaches and players for his performance. The fourth-round pick played for a small school in college, but his talent level is not in question.

Doubs should continue his great play and have a big preseason outing.

The Packers will be looking to contend for a Super Bowl once again, and this preseason game against the 49ers is the start of it all.