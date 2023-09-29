The Green Bay Packers got their first prime-time game in the Jordan Love era and it went terribly. They lost at home to the Detroit Lions by a score of 34-20 in a game that they were playing catch-up in for the entire time. Jordan Love, Aaron Jones

While the Lions were having fun and dissing disrespectful commentators after the game, the Packers were looking inward after losing to Detroit last year in a game that cost them their playoff berth. Green Bay hasn’t beaten Detroit since Week 2 of the 2021 season. Even though the first win of that streak came partially against the Packers' backups after they had already clinched the playoffs, the streak continuing to now is not what they want at all.

Jones said the Packers turn it up a notch when they face a divisional rival and that the loss to the Lions stings a lot, according to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY Sports.

“Anytime it's a [NFC] North opponent, we want to show that we run the North and things like that,” Jones said, per USA TODAY Sports. “The good thing is we will have another opportunity to play those guys, and it will be on their home field on Thanksgiving. So I think our guys in this locker room will really get up for that game because we don’t like how that ended, or seeing them cheer at Lambeau on the sidelines. Different things like that, it just irked us, rubbed us the wrong way. But we'll get back to work, and there’s a lot of time between now and that game, and we'll be a better team by then.”

While the Packers have shown resolve in the second half over their last two games by coming back to beat the Saints and putting up a stronger fight against the Lions, they must figure out a way to get off to better starts. Jones and Christian Watson were limited against the Lions as they look to rebound from injuries. Having them back will be huge going forward.

At 2-2, the Packers will look to reclaim a winning record in Week 5 following a mini-bye. They will face the Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday Night Football showdown.