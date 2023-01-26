The vaccine controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers has subsided, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback isn’t relenting in his battle against Big Pharma.

The Packers signal-caller has been subjected to some negative press over the past year plus. Instead of taking those hits at him at face value, Rodgers claims that the criticism being hurled at him is a result of pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna waging war against him using the media as their conduit to muddy his reputation. At least, that’s what he said on The Pat McAfee Show in his recent appearance.

“If you take the right sound bite from the right thing and it’s a station that may or may not have in the past been brought to you by Pfizer they gotta make sure their villain gets cast in the correct light,” Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk on Tuesday. “And whether or not they’re sponsored by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, whatever it might be, when you go up against some of those powers that be, put yourself in the crosshairs, they’re gonna paint you a certain way. And that’s what the media did to me a couple of years ago. That’s fine. That’s their prerogative. That’s what they wanted to do.”

Aaron Rodgers has said and done some questionable things over the years, but this latest conspiracy against Big Pharma likely ranks close to the very top in terms of ridiculousness. No matter how you feel about the covid vaccines, it’s hard to fathom that large corporations would attempt to slander a football player for his medical analysis.

His football future with the Green Bay Packers remains the biggest question of his offseason, but apparently it’s far from the only thing on his mind right now.