The Packers fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers didn’t have a good Week 1 on any level. The team lost to its NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings 23-7, and almost no one on the team had a good game. As far as fantasy football goes, outside of AJ Dillon, who put up 19 points in standard PPR leagues, any Packers in your starting roster disappointed in the first week as well. Now, the Packers Week 2 game vs. the Chicago Bears is here, and the matchup against one of the worst teams in the NFL (their Week 1 win in a monsoon notwithstanding) should bring more fantasy football points for your team. Here is why wide receiver Romeo Doubs is the Packers fantasy football sleeper of his week.

Romeo Doubs in the Packers fantasy football sleeper of Week 2

On the opening Packers offensive play of the 2022 season, Aaron Rodgers threw a bomb to rookie wideout Christian Watson, who blew past veteran cornerback Patrick Paterson. The ball hit Watson right in the hands, and the seocnd-round pick promptly dropped what would have been a sure touchdown.

That play pretty well foreshadowed how the rest of the game would go for Rodgers and his young wide receiving corps.

Rodgers went on to throw for just 195 yards vs. the Vikings and, between that and Jordan Love’s garbage time 65 yards, five Packers WRs accounted for just 11 catches for 120 yards.

Despite the poor performances across the board, there is some good news heading into the Packers Week 2 matchup vs. the Bears, especially for Packers fantasy football sleeper Romeo Doubs.

Doubs, the Packers’ fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the team’s leading wide receiver on Sunday in terms of targets (5), catches (4), and yards (37). This goes to show that, among Aaron Rodgers’ new WRs — Doubs, Watson, and Sammy Watkins — the QB seems to trust Doubs the most.

He also took a reverse 11 yards for a first down, which shows that the Packers are looking to get him involved in the offense in creative, as well as traditional, ways.

There are also several other factors heading into the Bears game that make Romeo Doubs a prime candidate to be a Week 2 fantasy football sleeper.

One is that injured WR Allen Lazard seems to be on track to return Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The fifth-year veteran is the Packers’ No. 1 wideout this season and has the most recent history with Rodgers. He’ll still be a game-time decision Sunday night, but if he plays, it should take some of the coverage pressure off Doubs and allow him more one-on-one matchups.

Speaking of injury, another reason the Packers offense struggled is that starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins missed Week 1. There’s a good chance they both sit again this week, but if Green Bay gets either of the back, that’s a good thing for the offense.

Even if Lazard, Bakhtiari, and Jenkins miss the Packers Week 2 matchup, though, Romeo Doubs is still a legit Week 2 fantasy football sleeper.

Last season, the Packers lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. In Week 2, the team came roaring back in a Week 2 primetime game against the far less talented Detroit Lions and won 35-17. In that game, the team’s No. 1 WR, Davante Adams, had eight catches for 121 yards.

There is a good chance that history repeats itself this season, and the Packer get right against the Bears this week at home. If they do, it will likely be on the back of the healthiest WR that Rodgers trusts the most at the moment, and that’s Romeo Doubs.

Although Doubs is the best bet to be the Packers fantasy football sleeper in Week 2, it’s probably too risky to start him as a No. 1 or No. 2 WR in most leagues with a full slate of games. However, as a high upside flex play and in deeper leagues, Doubs is worth a roll of the dice.