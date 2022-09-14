Allen Lazard takes key steps towards Packers return in Week 2

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that wide receiver Allen Lazard is returning to practice on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov. The Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 2. After dropping their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay has intentions of jumping into the win column this week. Lazard’s offensive presence would be crucial for their success.

Allen Lazard is working his way back from an ankle injury. He was listed as doubtful last week but has been upgraded to questionable for Week 2.

The Packers endured a number of wide receiver struggles in their season opener. There were a number of drops that certainly frustrated Aaron Rodgers. Lazard’s ability to play in the slot and find open space will work wonders for a Packers offense that could use a jolt.

The 26-year old recorded over 500 receiving yards in 2021 to go along with 8 touchdowns. But many people around the NFL world expect even greater things for Allen Lazard in 2022. He’s expected to help shoulder the burden of losing Davante Adams.

Aaron Rodgers will be excited to have Lazard back if he is cleared to play in Week 2. But the Packers longtime QB knows that Lazard’s return won’t solve all of their problems. He recently discussed the main issue facing Green Bay at the moment.

“Drops are gonna happen.. it’s the mental mistakes that we’re gonna have to clean up.”

The Packers will aim to turn things around against the Bears as Allen Lazard works his way back from injury.