The Green Bay Packers have been beat up to start the 2023 season, and throughout the week, they had a handful of key players whose injury situations were worth keeping an eye on. And with kickoff for their Week 3 contest against the New Orleans Saints fast approaching, it looks like the Packers have gotten the worst news possible.

Aaron Jones and Christian Watson have been working hard to get themselves healthy for their contest against the Saints after sitting out their Week 2 loss, but they both have been ruled out for this game. In addition, star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander are both out for this game too, meaning the Packers are going to be without four of their best players for this one.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Brutal actives/inactives for Packers: RB Aaron Jones, LT David Bakhtiari, WR Christian Watson, and CB Jaire Alexander are all down.”

This is about as crushing of an injury update as the Packers could have gotten. The hope was that at least two of these guys were going to be able to suit up, but it turns out all of them are unable to play. With four of their best players out, it's going to be tough for Green Bay to find replacements to deliver for them against New Orleans

The Packers stayed competitive against the Atlanta Falcons last week, and they should be able to give the Saints a good fight in Week 3 here. But being without all these top players is going to hurt, and it makes their chances of winning this game far lower than they should be. With so many guys out, it will be interesting to see how Jordan Love and company fare against a tough Saints squad.