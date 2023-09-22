The Green Bay Packers got a surprising Jaire Alexander injury update as the star cornerback popped up on the injury report ahead of the team’s Week 3 clash with the New Orleans Saints.

On Friday, ESPN Packers insider Rob Demovsky reported that “Jaire Alexander (back) was added to the injury report as questionable.”

It’s unclear whether this is an injury Alexander picked up in the team’s brutal Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons or in the Packers’ Week 3 training for the Saints.

The Jaire Alexander injury update adds to the team’s long and growing list of injuries right now.

The team has already ruled starting guard Elgton Jenkins and reserve safety Zayne Anderson out for Sunday. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, first-round rookie outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness, and wide receiver Christian Watson are all currently “questionable” on the team’s injury report.

These are (mostly) huge names for the Packers, and if any of them don’t play Sunday, it will hurt the team’s chances to win. Watson hasn’t played all season while nursing a hamstring injury, and Jones missed the last game with an injury to the same muscle.

Jenkins will be out for some time with a knee injury, but the latest news on the Pro Bowl guard is that he’s not done for the season. As for Bakhtiari, he’s still struggling with the effects of a knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2020 season.

Missing Alexander for this game would also be a big blow, as Saints WRs Michael Thomas and Chris Olave are one of the better pass-catching duos in the NFL right now.