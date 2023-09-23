The Green Bay Packers are hoping to get back in the win column Sunday when they host the undefeated New Orleans Saints. The Packers may not have Aaron Jones in the lineup because of a hamstring injury, and they have elevated running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad. If Jones is unable to play, Taylor should get an opportunity to help out A.J. Dillon in the backfield.

With Aaron Jones listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, the Packers elevated RB Patrick Taylor from their practice squad to their active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2023

The Packers opened the season with a road win over the archrival Chicago Bears, but they dropped their Week 2 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers are hoping to get their running game going against the New Orleans defense in order to take some of the pressure off of quarterback Jordan Love.

Through the first two games, Love has an eye-catching 6-0 touchdown to interception ratio, but the Packers don't want to put too much of the responsibility for winning on his shoulders. They want to have a powerful running game with Jones and Dillon doing most of the damage, and they don't want to vary from that strategy if Jones is limited or can't play.

To this point, the Packers have not been able to unleash that running game. They are averaging just 88.0 yards per game on the ground. Jones has only been able to lineup in one game so far.

Going up against the Saints defense will be a huge challenge for Jordan Love and the Packers. The Saints rank 5th in yards allowed per game, allowing just 262.0 yards. If Aaron Jones is unavailable, it will be difficult for the Packers to establish their running game.