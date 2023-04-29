Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Green Bay Packers’ latest addition in Jayden Reed is definitely not lacking in confidence. That much is clear after the wideout shared to reporters what they can expect from him as a Packer.

Green Bay selected Reed with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Michigan State standout, who is a two-time All-Big Ten second team member, is expected to slot in as a key weapon for Jordan Love in the upcoming season as the Packers start their first season in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Reed knows very well that he needs to step up in order to lead the Packers to win, and he has no doubt in his mind that he can.

“Just watch the tape. You’re going to get more than that. … I’m a big-play guy,” Reed said when asked what he brings to the table for the Packers, per Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation.

“I really just like attacking guys in man coverage. … That’s how I create separation,” Reed added on why he thinks he can be successful in the slot with Green Bay.

The biggest question now is how the Packers will utilize Jayden Reed to unleash his full potential. The 6-foot wideout certainly has what it takes to be a great wideout, and clearly, he has the mentality to be one.

Aside from Reed, the Packers also added Oregon State standout Luke Musgrave with the 42nd overall pick they got from the Aaron Rodgers trade. Musgrave could very well become a reliable weapon for Love as well if developed properly.