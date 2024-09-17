The Green Bay Packers have done well without Jordan Love on their rotation. However, a new headache struck Matt LaFleur's head after they had won against the Indianapolis Colts. They may have their air attack figured out but their running game may get affected once they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. What happened? Well, MarShawn Lloyd is heading to the injured reserve. Thankfully, the front office and coaching staff made a big decision moving forward.

Chris Brooks has officially signed to the Packers practice squad to add depth, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He is expected to replace MarShawn Lloyd on Matt LaFleur's rotation as the running back recovers. Notably, Lloyd suffered an ankle injury during their clash against the Colts. While they got away with the 16-10 win, the Packers are surely going to miss their rusher.

This is now the second major hit to the Packers offense after Jordan Love went down in the last minutes of their clash against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Adversity will only start to pile up as the season goes by. Hopefully, they could make a postseason push despite this.

How did MarShawn Lloyd do in the Packers' win over the Colts?

Versatile was the only word that could best describe how he performed. He carried the ball six times on short running routes to keep the Packers in contention. This got Matt LaFleur's squad an average gain of 2.5 yards per carry which is fairly serviceable and also allowed Josh Jacobs to thrive too.

More than his elite ability to run with the ball, Lloyd also caught a pass from Malik Willis. This gave the Packers a gain of three yards. His impact was not that large but his ability to attract defenders and free up some ground for the other weapons could not be undervalued. Hopefully, he and Jordan Love could return to the roster soon.