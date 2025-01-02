The Green Bay Packers are trying to find a way to deal with another loss to the Vikings, and the realization they likely won’t have star CB Jaire Alexander in the playoffs. Also, star RB Josh Jacobs got real about his expected workload in Week 18 against the Bears, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

Josh Jacobs states the obvious on how much he'll play vs. Bears: “Just being honest, being realistic, I don't see me taking that many carries in this game. Obviously, I want to play. I'm going to push to play, and I'm playing. But I don't see myself taking 30 carries.”

Green Bay carries a very respectable 11-5 record into the rivalry game. Meanwhile, the Bears limp into the contest riding the horrors of a 10-game losing streak. Ouch.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs has been a force

Jacobs has given the Packers quite a return on their $48 million investment. Certainly head coach Matt LaFleur has liked what he’s seen, including a recent game against the 49ers, according to espn.com.

“You know that No. 8 (Jacobs) out there?” LaFleur said. “Did you see how many people he made miss? It was pretty impressive.”

LaFleur said his best players will make appearances against the Bears, accoding to yahoo.com.

“You've got a 53-man roster plus two call-ups, so guys gotta play, so that's the approach that we take here,” LaFleur said. “The right answer is whatever works. And I think you've got to have a philosophy on what works best for you. We were in a similar situation a few years back where we played the guys a half, and lost in the second half. And then we had the bye and we lost in the playoffs. The right answer is whatever works, is really what I'll tell you. I know you're subject to criticism. And if it goes great that was the right way to do it. And if it doesn't go the way you want it to, you learn from every experience.”

The Packers must decide how much to use Jacobs this week. If the Packers win and the Commanders win, Green Bay is still the No. 7 seed. If the Packers win and the Commanders lose, Green Bay moves to the No. 6 slot. Regardless, the Packers will be on the road. The question is whether they would play the Rams, Buccaneers, or No. 2 seed Eagles. It seems like most teams want to avoid the Eagles.

Of course, Jacobs didn’t live up to his words prior to the second game against the Vikings. He said, “I think we found out what we can do against these guys. I think we found out what works,” according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.