Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that injured cornerback Jaire Alexander is likely done for the season due to knee surgery. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports there's a chance Alexander could return if the Packers reach the Super Bowl.

Schefter notes that Alexander's arthroscopic knee surgery was actually already done Tuesday to “alleviate his pain and swelling.” The Packers cornerback suffered a torn PCL earlier in the season and tried to return to play just several weeks later, only to be almost immediately sidelined again in the Nov. 17 game against the Chicago Bears. Because of the ongoing issues, the decision was made to undergo surgery.

Jaire Alexander is unfortunately no stranger to missing time. The Packers cornerback only appeared in seven regular-season games last season and four in 2021, though he did make his second Pro Bowl when he played 16 games in the 2022 campaign.

Packers' outlook without Jaire Alexander

Green Bay is 11-5 on the season and in the No. 7 slot in the NFC, with a chance to move up to No. 6 in Week 18. The Packers have the misfortune of being in the same division as the two-loss Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, but this is still a dangerous team, even without Jaire Alexander manning the outside on defense.

Green Bay's defensive unit has been stellar this season despite Alexander's long-term absence. The Packers are eighth in total yards allowed per game and sixth in points allowed per game. They have 29 takeaways, trailing only the Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers' 31.

With Alexander sidelined, Keisean Nixon has been Green Bay's primary cornerback with 14 starts out of 16 games. Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine have both started a number of games as well this season, with Stokes starting seven and Valentine starting six.

Will Jordan Love and the Packers' defense play well enough to give Jaire Alexander a chance to return this season? It still seems like a long shot that he'd actually be able to play if Green Bay reaches the Super Bowl, but it apparently can't be ruled out.