Heading into Week 5 down Romeo Doubs, Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson, and Devonte Wyatt, Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers knew that they would need to find some big plays from all over their roster, as Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, and Josh Jacobs couldn't do it all on their own.

Fortunately, plenty of Packers stepped up in place of their injured teammates, with Xavier McKinney specifically making a game-changing interception that took the ball out of Stafford's hands and placed it back into Love's.

Asked about how much McKinney impacted the game after Week 5, LaFleur celebrated the team's big free agent addition, noting that he's playing at a borderline unprecedented level.

“I don't want to jinx it. It's unlike anything I've ever seen. I mean, the guy just has a knack for the football, and he's got great ball skills,” LaFleur told reporters. “He's very instinctive and smart to allow him to anticipate making plays and then he generally makes the play. There was one play in the second half that he would like to have back because he might have had another one (interception) right there. He's been obviously a very key pickup for us in free agency.”

Matthew Stafford, too, had some nice things to say about McKinney, albeit from the opposite side of the offensive line, breaking down how the former Giant was able to overlap his receiver and get a clean interception on one of the most consequential plays of the game.

“29 [Packers S Xavier McKinney] just did nice job overlapping,” Stafford recealed. “It was kind of my main option on that play. [It] looked like he just read it pretty well, did a nice job, and obviously a little too much on it.”

Fortunately for Stafford, McKinney only left the game with one interception, as he came very close to securing a second one later in the game. Still, if it wasn't for that one mistake, maybe the Rams would be sitting pretty at 2-3, considering the very close nature of the game. Ultimately, McKinney really deserves credit for impacting the game and his team's win total in only his fifth game in yellow and green, as they might not have won without him.

Matt LaFleur was also impressed with Packers TE Tucker Kraft

Using his media time to highlight another member of the Packers who really stepped up for the team in Week 5, LaFleur complemented tight end Tucker Kraft, who led the team in receiving yards at 88 and touchdowns at two.

What has made Kraft into such an effective playmaker at the tight end spot? In LaFleur's opinion, it all comes down to work ethic.

“His work ethic. The guy, he loves ball. He works nonstop. He's relentless, and he's got a great mindset. That's all he does. He just shows up, he works, he gets better. It's been really cool to see him blossom. I think the more confidence he's gotten, the better he's done. He's just a tough-minded dude, and it's been really cool to watch the guy and see the growth and development. I think (Packers TE Coach) John Dunn does a great job with those guys, but I think those guys within that tight end room all push each other.”

Widely expected to play second banana to fellow 2023 draftee Luke Musgrave, Kraft has looked like a long-term starter and future star for the Packers. If he continues to play like he did in Week 5, it's safe to say the future is incredibly bright for the South Dakota State product.