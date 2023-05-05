ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Will history repeat itself in Green Bay? That’s what the Packers are hoping as they move on from their longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers and enter a new era led by new signal-caller Jordan Love.

Three years after similarly moving on from Brett Favre, the Packers won with his heir apparent waiting in the wings in Rodgers. They’ll look to concoct the same formula as they shore up the offensive artillery for their latest first-round QB.

Green Bay has shored up on young wide receivers, revamping their wideout room as Rodgers made his way out. The group is currently led by sophomores Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. They also nabbed two tight ends – Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft – in the second and third rounds, respectively.

“I don’t know if I’ve been part of a draft where we drafted two tight ends, so that’s exciting,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Both those guys are big, physical, fast. I thought we did pretty well right there.”

Matt LaFleur says it’s exciting to be a part of a draft with 2 early Tight Ends “Both those guys are big, physical, fast” pic.twitter.com/vNE8VZe5py — Hogg (@HoggNFL) April 29, 2023

The Packers have never drafted two tight ends in the first three rounds throughout the entirety of the common draft era dating back to 1967. It’s clear they’re trying to build a young core of pass-catchers to develop around Jordan Love.

“That’s a little bit of the idea, right?” said Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst after drafting three receivers (for the second straight year) and a pair of tight ends. “I mean I think that’s important for those guys to grow together.”