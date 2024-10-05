The Green Bay Packers have suspended Romeo Doubs, one of their young and promising wide receivers, for Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This comes after he reportedly skipped practice because he is unsatisfied with his role on the team. The Packers brass is addressing this big disciplinary decision.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said, per Pelissero. “His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

Doubs has just 12 receptions on 20 targets for 169 yards through four games this season. While many fans gushed about Green Bay's deep WR room, they might have overlooked the fact that someone was bound to feel underfed among a crowded pack of hungry pass-catchers. Even so, Doubs should have expected consequences if he did in fact decide to take matters into his own hands.

The former Nevada star and fourth-round draft pick first caught fans' attention in 2022 and then took another step forward last season after posting 674 receiving yards and eight touchdowns (tied for most on team). But he is a background player in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign.

Packers have a plethora of offensive weapons to wield

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is leaning heavily on his strong connection with Jayden Reed, who has 11 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the two games that No. 10 has started this year. Fellow second-year wideout Dontayvion Wicks could be emerging as well after finding the end zone twice in a losing effort against the Minnesota Vikings.

Christian Watson, the man initially and unofficially tapped to be the No. 1 option for this offense, has also had a minimal role. He continues to be hampered by injuries and is considered doubtful for the Packers' Week 5 matchup versus LA with an ankle sprain. Watson and Doubs were viewed as two potentially long-term difference-makers but are now both getting lost in the shuffle, albeit for two different reasons.

There is pressure on head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich to spread the ball around to all their playmakers, but receiver production was inevitably going to be modest while Love missed two games with a knee injury. Perhaps it would have been best for Doubs to wait and see if things changed once the QB firmly found his footing this season.

Alas, tension is seemingly escalating between both sides. It will be quite interesting to see how the 24-year-old reacts to this punishment. He could use it as a learning experience push through with the Packers, or he can allow the move to further affect his demeanor. This is undoubtedly a pivotal time for Romeo Doubs' NFL career.