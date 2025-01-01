In the unpredictable landscape of the 2024 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers’ Week 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was an exercise in frustration for their fan base. A narrow 27-25 defeat not only dashed their hopes of getting their 12th win of the season. It also highlighted the persistent issues that have plagued the team all year. Sure, the Packers mounted a determined comeback in the latter stages. However, their failure to finish strong left fans and analysts alike searching for answers. Sadly, there was no shortage of blame to go around.

Frustration galore

Frustration was palpable in Green Bay after this loss. The Packers frequently emphasize the importance of quarterback Jordan Love to their overall success in public statements. However, their on-field decisions told a different story. Head coach Matt LaFleur’s game plan failed to capitalize on Love’s abilities until it was too late to make a difference.

It was a maddening night for Packers supporters. They just watched their offense repeatedly run Josh Jacobs into the teeth of Minnesota’s defensive line. Love, meanwhile, was relegated to handing off the ball for much of the game. Sure, Jacobs wasn’t entirely ineffective. He did manage 69 yards on 17 carries. However, the predictability of the play-calling stifled the offense. The Vikings earned the win, but the Packers will undoubtedly regret their sluggish start and missed opportunities.

Here we'll look at the Green Bay Packers personnel who are most to blame for their Week 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jordan Love

Jordan Love nearly willed the Packers to a remarkable comeback victory. However, they ultimately fell just short. Yes, he didn’t play extremely poorly against the Vikings. That said, his placement on this list stems from the limited opportunities he was afforded by the coaching staff.

It’s hard to ignore the fact that Love should have attempted more than 30 passes in this game. Despite facing relentless pressure from Minnesota’s defensive front, he managed to avoid turnovers and stayed composed in the pocket. However, that same pressure prevented him from taking the deep shots he thrives on. Of course, this limited the offense’s explosiveness.

As Green Bay’s best offensive player, Love deserves to be treated as such. If the coaching staff continues to overly rely on the running game in high-stakes matchups, it could spell disaster for the Packers’ postseason aspirations.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs delivered a solid performance overall. However, his costly fumble on the Packers’ opening drive set a frustrating tone for the evening. Yes, the Vikings failed to capitalize immediately. Still, one can’t help but wonder how the game might have unfolded had Jacobs held onto the ball. He finished with 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. These were respectable numbers, but the turnover remains a glaring blemish on his outing.

Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed has shown flashes of promise throughout the season, but Sunday’s performance was not his finest. On a critical fourth-and-2 play, Reed failed to make an effort on a catchable pass from Jordan Love. That led to a turnover on downs. The Vikings capitalized with a field goal. It extended their lead and shifted momentum further in their favor. Reed’s lone catch for six yards on four targets was an underwhelming contribution in a game decided by just two points. These missed opportunities can’t be ignored when dissecting such a narrow loss.

Pass Rush

Green Bay’s pass rush has been a strength in recent weeks. It was, however, conspicuously absent against Minnesota. After recording 16 sacks over their previous four games, the Packers managed just one sack and four quarterback hits on Sunday. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold enjoyed ample time in the pocket. He carved up Green Bay’s banged-up secondary for a career-high 377 yards.

Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare had been emerging as a reliable complement to Rashan Gary. In this game, however, he was largely invisible. His quiet performance raises concerns about the Packers’ ability to generate consistent pressure opposite Gary. This lack of a reliable edge-rushing partner could prove costly against pass-heavy offenses in the postseason. It further exposes the team’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Looking Ahead

As the Packers reflect on their Week 17 loss, the path forward demands accountability and decisive action. With one game remaining to keep their playoff hopes alive, they must address the recurring issues that have plagued them all season. The talent is there—from Jordan Love’s potential as a franchise quarterback to the explosive capabilities of their supporting cast—but execution and adaptability remain glaring weaknesses. If the Packers can learn from this loss and make the necessary adjustments, they may yet turn their season into a story of resilience. However, if these shortcomings persist, Green Bay risks wasting another season of promise, leaving their fans to wonder what might have been.