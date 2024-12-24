The Green Bay Packers are having an excellent 2024 season. Green Bay is 11-4 heading into Week 17 after thrashing New Orleans 34-0 on Monday Night Football. The victory officially gives the Packers a playoff berth, though their place in the postseason has not been in doubt for weeks.

Packers QB Jordan Love had a strong reaction to his team clinching a playoff spot on Monday.

“It's big time,” Love said after the game. “That's something — obviously the goal is the Super Bowl. That's the first step right there, making the playoffs. This was obviously a big-time game to clinch that spot. Proud of the way we came out here and handled business.”

The Packers will head back to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. They demolished the Cowboys in the playoffs last year and almost beat the 49ers to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Green Bay has made the postseason in both season with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback.

The NFC has been a tough battle this season, which has made it harder to clinch a playoff berth. Both Detroit and Minnesota are 13-2, which has locked the Packers out of winning the NFC North. Philadelphia also has 12 wins, which puts them one spot ahead of Green Bay in the NFC playoff standings.

Regardless, the Packers have nothing to worry about now that they have punched their ticket to January football. Now they just need to prepare to become road warriors like last year.

Recapping the Packers' blowout win against the Saints on MNF

The Packers absolutely dominated the Saints on Monday Night Football.

This may sound like an understatement for a game where one team was shut out. The Packers won every major statistical category including yards gained, time of possession, first downs gained, as well as the turnover battle.

This game featured Green Bay's largest point differential since blowing out Chicago 55-14 during the 2014 season. It was also the first shutout the Saints have faced since losing 13-0 against the 49ers in the 2022 season.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon understands that shutouts are hard to come by in the NFL.

“A shutout in the NFL is the hardest thing to do, and to do it on prime time is even harder,” Nixon said after the game. “To clinch a playoff berth doing that is a hell of a deal.”

It certainly helped that the Saints were without QB Derek Carr and RB Alvin Kamara. The Saints turned to rookie QB Spencer Rattler, who struggled in a big spot. Rattler threw for 153 yards with a 50% completion percentage and a pair of turnovers.

This win guarantees that it will be a happy holiday season in the Green Bay area.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 17 matchup against the Vikings.