Packers' star Aaron Jones talks about potentially returning from injury for the game against the Buccaneers.

The Green Bay Packers are in the hunt for a playoff spot amid their pivotal Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Jones has been out with injury for several weeks. However, it sounds like the star running back could finally return.

Jones claims he's feeling a lot better now after participating in practice, according to team writer, Wes Hodkieqicz. The Packers running back is taking his injury one day at a time.

“I'm feeling a lot better. Got to move around today at practice and making great strides. I'm going to take it day-by-day but I feel confident for Sunday.”

With a playoff spot in sight, Green Bay would love to have Aaron Jones back in the lineup. He's been a superstar for this team for several years. Additionally, he'd be a great complimentary piece for Jordan Love. So, this is nothing but great news for the Packers.

Jones has only played seven games this season. In those games, he's totaled 245 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded 169 yards through the air and caught one receiving touchdown. Having Jones return could be huge for the Packers right now. But the coaching staff will continue to monitor him leading up to the game.

If he does return, we should expect to see Aaron Jones take over the starting role once again. AJ Dillon would serve as the immediate backup. But the idea of Jones in the backfield is enticing for a young team. Especially considering he'd serve as an extra receiver for Love.

With that said, keep an eye out for any official updates on the star running back. The Packers take on the Buccaneers at 1 P.M. Eastern on Sunday.