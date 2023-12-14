AJ Dillon shed light on his thumb injury and efforts to be ready for Packers' Week 15 game.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon was able to reveal more about the thumb issue he is battling ahead of Week 15, including when it occurred and the severity of the injury.

After Packers head coach Matt LaFleur declined to confirm whether Dillon broke the thumb on his right hand in the Monday Night Football loss to the New York Giants, Dillon confirmed the thumb is indeed broken, courtesy of The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

But Dillon was somewhat vague when asked about the injury and potential remedies for it. “We're just taking it day-by-day. Just trying to see how we're feeling as it's going and stuff like that moving forward,” the running back said, chalking up his injury to football being “a crazy game.”

The injury occurred on the last drive of the game, when Dillon took a carry and caught a helmet to the hand at just the right (wrong?) angle. He confirmed the Packers called another running play right after he suffered the injury.

“You know I got hit, just a routine play. It's football, just how it goes.”

Dillon sat out practice on Thursday, and LaFleur told reporters a decision on whether or not Dillon can play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wait until the day of.

Packers' playoff push

The injury comes at a horribly inopportune time for both Dillon and the Packers.

Green Bay's last two games have seen Dillon post the second-best two-game stretch of his season. He has totalled 126 rushing yards and added 39 yards receiving versus the Kansas City Chiefs and Giants.

Dillon has had to pick up the slack created by Aaron Jones' injured MCL. Jones has missed three straight games due to that injury. In some good news, Jones practiced Thursday, hinting at a possible return to the lineup.

Meanwhile, a damaging loss to New York was not enough to knock the Packers from the playoff hunt. Green Bay is still in possession of the NFC's seventh and final postseason berth entering Week 15.

But they'll need their full complement of weapons healthy in order to stave off four other 6-7 teams and remain in playoff position.