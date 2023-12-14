The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Green Bay Packers as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) are on the road to take on the Green Bay Packers (6-7) on Sunday! This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Buccaneers-Packers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Buccaneers are on a two-game wins streak after beating the Atlanta Falcons last week. They are tied at the top of the NFC South, which is surprising because they have a losing record. Baker Mayfield has been doing a great job leading the team. He has thrown 20 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. This is an important game for Tampa Bay as they are in the thick of a playoff race.

The Packers were on a three-game win streak before losing to the New York Giants last week. Green Bay had wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs, so they were playing very well. The Packers are third in the NFC North right now, but they do hold the seventh playoff spot. If Green Bay can put together a few more wins, they can secure a playoff spot.

Here are the Buccaneers-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Packers Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3.5 (-115)

Green Bay Packers: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Packers Week 14

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

One of the big reasons for Tampa Bay's success lately is their running game. Mayfield can lead a team, but he can not do it alone. In the past three weeks, the Buccaneers have 125, 128, and 148 rush yards. Rachaad White has been at the forefront of that charge. Those yards have been a huge increase from their season average, and they need to keep it going. The Packers allow the second-most rush yards per game, so the Buccaneers should be able to have a good game on the ground. If the Buccaneers can continue to run the ball as they have been lately, they will cover the spread.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Buccaneers have a pretty good run defense. It is not great, but it is not bad. The Packers have a beat up backfield, so the Packers will need to rely on their passing game. Luckily for them, the Buccaneers allow the third-highest pass yards per game at 264.1. The Packers run a good offense through the air, Jordan Love just has to make the right throws. Love has passed for over 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, so he is having a very respectable season. If Love can have a good game against a weak pass defense, the Packers will be able to cover the spread.

Final Buccaneers-Packers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are better than their record suggests. Green Bay is slightly favored in this game, and it is because they play well at home. I do expect them to play another good game, but I am not sure they will outplay the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has been playing well, and running the ball very well. For that reason, I think the Buccaneers will cover this spread. I would not be surprised to see them win this game outright.

Final Buccaneers-Packers Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 (-115), Over 41.5 (-115)