Absolutely nothing went right for the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. As the offense continues to struggle, the Packers saw a plethora of players go down with injuries. In addition to Romeo Doubs, who went down in the first quarter, the Packers saw the likes of Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, and Christian Watson pick up knocks in the second half.

After the game, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported that Jones had a “very noticeable limp” and ultimately put a walking boot on his left foot. Doubs and Eric Stokes were also in walking boots and crutches following the defeat, in addition to Gary sporting crutches.

Schefter first reported that Christian Watson was being examined for a possible concussion, a major concern given that he exited the game vs the Bills in Week 8 with a head injury, too. Rashan Gary, on the other hand, was carted off the field and taken straight to the locker room after sustaining a knee injury early into the second half.

As for Jones, the Packers star running back suffered an ankle injury during the second half and did not return against the Lions.

The Packers lost rookie wideout Romeo Doubs in the first half due to an ankle injury, and they also lost Eric Stokes for the game. Jon Runyan was also looked at by the medical staff in the first quarter.

Just when it seemed the injury woes couldn’t get worse for the Packers, the second half saw three critical players pick up injuries. Losing Watson and Jones in a game where the offense was practically silent is a crippling loss for the Packers, especially with Doubs having been ruled out.

Things are going from bad to worse in Green Bay as Aaron Rodgers is losing important teammates by the minute, and the latest trio of blows playing a role in falling to 3-6 in Detroit on Sunday.