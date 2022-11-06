The Green Bay Packers have a must-win rivalry matchup against the Detroit Lions on the docket for Week 9, and they got some encouraging injury news ahead of the showdown. Via Around the NFL, the Packers are expected to have rookie wide receiver Christian Watson available for the matchup with the Lions, a huge boost for Aaron Rodgers and the offense.

Packers WR Christian Watson (concussion) active vs. Lionshttps://t.co/ODvsfBKiJQ pic.twitter.com/IuzzJYouzQ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 6, 2022

Watson sustained a concussion during the first quarter in the Packers’ Week 8 loss vs. the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. He managed to get back to practice during the week and has now been cleared to suit up against the Lions in Week 9.

With the Packers wide receiving corps marred with injuries, having Watson available against the Lions will be crucial, supplying Rodgers with another weapon to target on offense. While he hasn’t played a huge role thus far into his rookie season, the Packers figure to lean more heavily upon Watson after placing Randall Cobb on IR.

Allen Lazard has also been dealing with a shoulder injury but the Packers are expecting to have him available for Sunday’s tilt vs. the Lions, too.

Watson, whom the Packers selected in the second round (34th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, has just eight receptions across his first five games in the NFL. He has eight catches, 64 yards, and no receiving touchdowns. He has three carries for 20 yards and one touchdown.

He figures to have a sizable role against the Lions, who are the NFL’s worst pass defense. Christian Watson could be primed for a big game on Sunday, so seeing that he’ll be able to play after recovering from his concussion is a significant boost for the Packers.