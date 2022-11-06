The Green Bay Packers lost a key playmaker during the first quarter of their NFC North rivalry clash against the Detroit Lions, as Romeo Doubs came up lame after making a reception. Doubs was seen hobbling off the field after coming down with the first-down grab, and was later seen heading into the Packers’ medical tent, according to Andrew Siciliano.

Field Yates then reported that Doubs was seen being carted into the locker room in a worrying sight for Packers fans early on in the game vs. the Lions.

The Packers indicate that Doubs sustained an ankle injury and that he is questionable to return to the game.

It’s a big loss for Green Bay, assuming that Doubs is unable to return, as the rookie’s production will be hard to replace for a team already thin at the wide receiver position. With Randall Cobb on IR, both Christian Watson and Allen Lazard only got the green light to suit up just ahead of kickoff on Sunday. Losing Doubs, especially so early into the game, could be a major blow for the offense.

While it was Watson who was the early draft pick for the Packers this season, Doubs has looked like a potential star at times. The fourth-round pick has 30 receptions for 296 yards and three TDs on the season. Prior to exiting in Week 9, Doubs had one catch for 18 yards.

Doubs wasn’t the only Packer to require some medical attention during the first quarter. Both Jon Runyan and Eric Stokes were also banged up in the first quarter, in what was proving to be a difficult start for the Packers in Detroit.

The already-struggling passing attack for Green Bay will have to figure something out against a feeble Lions’ secondary with Romeo Doubs likely unavailable for the rest of the game. It’s a big blow for Aaron Rodgers and Co. and fans will be hoping this is a short-term injury for the 22-year-old.