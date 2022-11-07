Packers stars Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs injury updates will leave Aaron Rodgers pondering retirement, again

The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth straight game Sunday, dropping the contest against the Detroit Lions 15-9. The defeat drops the Packers to 3-6 on the season, 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. It’s actually a bit worse than that as Green Bay is five back in the loss column and have already lost a game to Minnesota head to head.

As bleak as that sounds, the news got worse after the game. According to ESPN Packers writer Ron Demovsky, Green Bay might have sustained some serious injuries.

Packers running Aaron Jones, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and cornerback Eric Stokes were all seen in walking boots after the game. Both Doubs and Stokes also needed crutches to walk.

Rodgers lost his one of his few passing options when Doubs left the game with a right foot injury on the Packers opening drive. Stokes also left with a foot injury in the first half. Meanwhile, Jones suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. His X-rays did come back clean, however. His injury could pose serious problems though.

Green Bay has been one of the worst offenses in football this year. Aaron Rodgers is having the worst year of his career and had arguably the worst game of his career Sunday. Rodgers threw three interceptions, all of which were in the red zone and two in the end zone.

The Packers have had to rely on Jones both on the ground and through the air this year. A.J. Dillon’s productivity has fallen off the Earth this year. Injuries and the departure of Davante Adams hurt the passing game. That has put more emphasis on Jones to carry the load.

The next three weeks Green Bay has to play Dallas, Tennessee and Philadelphia.