3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.

Green Bay entered the game in a near must-win scenario as the Minnesota Vikings continue to roll. The Vikings came back to defeat the Washington Commanders Sunday, which leaves Green Bay 4.5 games out in the NFC North. But it is actually even worse than that. They are five back of the Vikings in the loss column and have already lost the first of two meetings head to head.

As bad as the outcome was, the injury news could be even worse. Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones hurt his ankle in the third quarter and did not return. Romeo Doubs suffered a lower body injury on the Packers opening possession. Even cornerback Eric Stokes suffered a foot injury. All three of them were seen in a walking boot after the game, with Doubs also using crutches.

With the division seemingly out of reach, the Packers have quite a few players to blame. This game in particular there are three worth highlighting.

3. Packers RB A.J. Dillon

Last season, the Packers posed a serious threat to everyone with their dynamic duo at running back. Jones and A.J. Dillon ran roughshod over the league last season. This year, however, has been a very different story.

Dillon is a big back who runs with a bruising style. But this season, he just can’t seem to get anything going. He was consistently hit in the backfield before he could get a head of steam. Dillon is not afleet afoot.

Jones is having another very good year. But Dillon has really struggled to get going. In Sunday’s loss to the Lions, he rushed for 34 yards on 11 carries. That’s an awful 3.1 yards per carry. Seemingly every time the Packers hand him the ball, they find themselves behind the chains.

He also dropped a couple passes and had just 10 receiving yards. Depending on Jones’ injury status, the Packers might be forced to lean on Dillon as a three-down back. That could prove to be a serious problem if he doesn’t start playing better.

2. Head coach Matt LaFleur

After a couple very good regular seasons the last couple years, it was believed by most that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was a great head coach. I think the jury might still be out on that one.

Aaron Rodgers played at an extremely high level the last two years, claiming back-to-back NFL MVP Awards. It’s looking more and more likely that he had a lot more to do with the team’s success and LaFleur was just along for the ride.

LaFleur was previously the offensive coordinator for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams back in 2017. The Rams offense was one of the best in the league. But as we all know, McVay has his fingerprints all over that offense. He parlayed that reputation though into the offensive coordinator job in Tennessee for one season. That year, the Titans were the 27-ranked scoring offense in the league.

Yet, he was hired by the Packers as head coach in 2019. Once again, his play calling has Packers fans scratching their heads.

Aaron Jones ranks 10th in the NFL in yards after contact per rush (3.78). AJ Dillon ranks 25th (2.98). Four plays from the 1 or 2 and Jones doesn't get a touch. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 6, 2022

Aaron Jones has looked electric seemingly every time he touches the ball. Even. though Dillon showed a nose for the goal line last season, Jones has always been among the best running backs in football to score in close. LaFleur just continues to hope and pray Dillon will push someone into the end zone. It hasn’t worked all season and it didn’t work again Sunday.

1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

We have had over a decade’s worth of watching Aaron Rodgers not be the best of teammates. But because he is so great at playing quarterback, the Packers consistently have overcome that shortcoming. That is no longer the case. And on Sunday, he was the biggest problem.

Rodgers threw three interceptions in a brutal loss to the Lions. The first two were on the opening two drives inside the Lions end zone. The third one was also in the red zone with the Packers trailing 8-0 in the third quarter. It’s the first time in his career he has thrown three interceptions in the red zone. Previously, he had never done that more than once in a single game.

All three of them were his fault too. He bounced the first pass off a lineman’s helmet. It bounced in the air and got picked off. Then he tried throwing across his body to his left tackle (reported eligible) David Bachtiari. The final one was a deep throw over the middle.

In the NFL, you simply can’t be careless with the football. Rodgers was on Sunday and it cost his team the game.