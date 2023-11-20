Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones opened up about the injury scare he suffered in the game against the Chargers.

The Green Bay Packers' star running back, Aaron Jones, suffered an injury scare that led to him being carted off of the field. It didn't look good either, however, everybody is optimistic about the situation. Even Jones himself!

Talking with the media in the locker room after the game, the veteran running back was asked about the injury he suffered on Sunday. Aaron Jones gave a good description of what happened before expressing optimism about his injury, according to local Green Bay reporter, Kyle Malzhan.

Here’s #Packers RB Aaron Jones postgame. Optimistic but still need to go through MRI. pic.twitter.com/dZPKoeNnEZ — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) November 19, 2023

An MRI will provide the exact information Aaron Jones and the Packers need to evaluate his status moving forward. He'll definitely be someone to watch, as Green Bay has a short week ahead. They're in line to play the Detroit Lions on Thursday for what should be a fun Thanksgiving matchup.

Before leaving the game, Jones totaled 14 yards off of four rushing attempts. He also caught a three-yard pass. He wasn't able to make too much of an impact in the game on Sunday. Even so, the Packers will want to have him as healthy as possible for the remainder of the season.

If Jones is a no-go for the Thanksgiving game, then AJ Dillon will likely be named the starter. But only time will tell how much time, if any, the Packers veteran running back will miss. With that said, based on his reaction, the organization should feel good about his health right now.

More updates will be released in the coming days, as the Packers will closely monitor their star running back.