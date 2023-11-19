Jordan Love elevated his leadership in front of Matt LaFleur in their massive win over Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

The Green Bay Packers are looking to build their confidence with more wins in the middle of the season. It all started off in the right direction during their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Matt LaFleur saw Jordan Love become the offensive engine for the squad as he triumphed over Justin Herbert. The Packers' head coach knew that his quarterback had pulled off some flashes of amazing talent in their win, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“Really proud of Jordan, just the poise that he showed, the leadership that he showed. He made some big-time plays,” was the admission that Matt LaFleur made after they had won over the Chargers with a 23 to 20 scoreline.

Jordan Love developed better shot-calling inside the field when it came to the Packers' air attacks. This netted them the slight edge in yardage as they notched 397 passing yards to the Chargers' 244. Love was the main reason for this success and it was not just because of his intangibles. He threw for 322 yards with 27 completions on 40 attempts. Add in his two touchdowns alongside no interceptions and it made for a much-needed win for the quarterback.

A lot of blame has been going around for the Packers quarterback but this game proved that he can execute against tough competition like Justin Herbert. Only time will tell if this will happen more often. But, the best barometer might be to observe his next games as the Packers face the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Will he retain the position of QB1?