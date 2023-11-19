Packers star running back was carted off the field after suffering a scary knee injury going against the Chargers.

The Green Bay Packers may have just lost one of their best players on offense, as star running back Aaron Jones had to be helped off of the field due to a knee injury. It's not looking great for him.

At the conclusion of the play, Jones immediately grabbed his knee, according to Field Yates. He was eventually carted off of the field.

“Aaron Jones is down on the ground grabbing at his knee. Ugh.”

As of right now, Aaron Jones is listed as questionable to return. The Packers will be evaluating the injury and more information will come soon. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious and Jones can return as soon as possible. But based on how he fell, it didn't look good.

“Packers injury update: RB Aaron Jones (knee) is questionable to return.”

During the play, Jones' leg looked like it got stuck in the grass while the rest of his body fell the opposite direction. It looked extremely painful. Before being carted off of the field, Packers' affiliates helped Jones to the sideline. During that time, you can see on Aaron Jones' face how much pain he's in.

Aaron Jones had to be helped off the field after suffering a leg injury pic.twitter.com/X33Mv5j9yq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2023

Green Bay appears to be thin at running back now. AJ Dillon fills in as the starter and it was expected for Emanuel Wilson to play as the backup. However, Wilson was also carted off the field due to an injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Now Packers' RB Emanuel Wilson has been carted to the locker room.”

This is not an ideal situation for Green Bay. As previously stated, hopefully these injuries are not long term. But the way Aaron Jones reacted, it doesn't look good. Keep an eye out for more updates throughout the week, as the Packers will monitor their star running back closely.