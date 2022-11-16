Published November 16, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers snapped their five-game losing streak, pulling off a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. In the win, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the season. He became the first quarterback this season to throw 3+ touchdown passes without an interception and posting a QB rating over 145.

Rodgers connected with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for all three scores. Watson has taken on a larger role as the rest of the Packers receiving corps continues to deal with injuries.

But on Tuesday, the Packers finally got some good news there. Randall Cobb has been designated to return from injured reserve. The Packers now have 21 days to either place him on the active roster or move him to season-ending IR.

Packers WR Randall Cobb has been designated to return from IRhttps://t.co/Ll89RL9C3npic.twitter.com/pPEVzLbjR8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 15, 2022

That wasn’t the only receiver move the Packers made Tuesday. They also signed former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Dede Westbrook to the practice squad. Westbrook spent the first four years of his career with the Jags, posting a couple solid seasons in 2018 and 2019 when he had 66 catches each season.

It remains to be seen if the Packers will activate either Cobb or Westbrook for their Week 11 game vs. the Tennessee Titans. They play on a short week on Thursday Night Football, so it’s unlikely we see either of them. Nevertheless, this is good news for the Packers and Rodgers.

Green Bay is a run-first team. Aaron Jones is having a great year and has been especially good over the last month. But if Rodgers can find some rhythm in the passing game, the Packers might be able to salvage this season.