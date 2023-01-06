By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup comes with major playoff implications. As Aaron Rodgers looks to lead Green Bay to the postseason, one Lions defender had some words for the Packers’ QB.

Detroit safety DeShon Elliot was speaking to reporters about Rodgers and the Lions’ matchup with Green Bay. Elliot didn’t hold back on how he felt about Rodgers, via Kyle Meinke of MLive. Moreso than just his play on the field, Elliot took offense to how Rodgers acts away from the gridiron.

“The way he carries himself, I don’t like none of that sh*t,” Elliot said of Rodgers.

The Packers and Lions first contest came back in Week 19 with Detroit taking a 15-9 victory. Rodgers threw for 291 yards, but also threw three interceptions. While Elliot didn’t pick off Rodgers, he did have seven tackles, which was tied for third highest on the team.

Despite Rodgers’ struggles back then, the Packers are a different team. They were 3-6 back in Week 9. Now, Green Bay holds an 8-8 record. A win over the Lions would clinch the Packers a postseason berth.

Aaron Rodgers has done his part to help the Packers turn their season around. He has completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,490 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. While it may be a down year based on his back-to-back MVP seasons, Rodgers still ranks tied for seventh in the NFL in passing touchdowns and 12th in passing yards.

The Packers’ playoff hopes all rely on the outcome of their Week 18 matchup with the Lions. Win, and they’re in. Elliot and the Lions might have thrown the first punch, but Rodgers is looking to end the fight.