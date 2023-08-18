Is a reunion in the works between Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Rodgers has not been shy about recruiting former Packers players to join him in the AFC. In fact, the Jets have imported so many former Packers players that head coach Matt LaFleur has deemed the Jets “Green Bay East.”

But Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has thrown cold water on the idea of Bakhtiari once again protecting Rodgers' blind side. “First of all, we're not going to trade David. So just get that out of the way,” per Ryan Wood of USA Today. The speculation began after Aaron Rodgers posted a photo on Instagram of himself alongside Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. For some unexplained reason, Rodgers tagged Bakhtiari in the post as well. And just like that, a rumor was born.

Of all the former Packers players that Rodgers has brought with him to New York, David Bakhtiari would arguably fill the biggest need for the Jets. As it stands now, the Jets' plan is to roll with 37-year-old Duane Brown (he'll be 38 by the start of the season) at left tackle.

Competition for the Jets' right tackle spot includes Mekhi Becton, a 2020 first-round pick who has played just one game over the last two seasons, and Max Mitchell, a 2022 fourth-round pick who started five games for the Jets last season. Alijah Vera-Tucker filled in at tackle last season, but the Jets want to keep him at guard on a permanent basis.

The Packers are bringing Bakhtiari along slowly as he has dealt with various knee injuries in recent seasons. Is the team managing his health ahead of a trade? According to Brian Gutekunst, the answer to that is no.