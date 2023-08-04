The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for what should be an interesting 2023 campaign, but no matter what happens, their season is going to be tied to Aaron Rodgers, who is now part of the New York Jets. The comparisons between the two sides have already been coming in during training camp, which led to a pretty humorous response from Matt LaFleur.

While LaFleur is sticking around with Green Bay for his fifth season as the squad's head coach, he knows that he has a lot of friends in New York. Whether it be Rodgers, their offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, or even their head coach Robert Saleh, it's clear that LaFleur has a lot of ties to the Jets. With all the comparisons being made, LaFleur decided to give the Jets the new nickname of “Green Bay East“.

This is a pretty great response from Matt LaFleur, who seems to be taking all the ties to the Jets in stride. It's surely tiresome to be consistently hearing about Rodgers and the Jets when you are trying to focus on your own season, but LaFleur dropped a pretty great nickname for New York given all the chatter surrounding their similarities to Green Bay.

While they may have a lot of ties, the expectations for the Jets and Packers are quite different right now. The Jets are going to be expected to be a playoff contender now that Rodgers is on board, while the Packers are simply hoping to see what their new-look squad is capable of now that Rodgers is gone. While his new nickname may end up sticking, LaFleur will really only be concerned with how his Packers perform in the upcoming season.